BVB Group ends 2019 with net profit of 6.83 mln lei, down 33 pct

The Bucharest Stock Exchange Group (BVB) ended 2019 with a net profit of 6.83 million lei (rd 18.7 million EUR), down 33 percent compared to 2018, according to the financial data published on Thursday.

At the end of 2019, the market value of all the companies listed on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange reached 180.8 billion lei, the equivalent of 37.8 billion euros, and the total assets of the BVB Group were 212.94 million lei (December 31, 2018: 214.13 million lei), down 1 percent compared to the beginning of the year.The Group's total liabilities at the end of 2019 decreased by 33 percent, Y-o-Y, amounting to 62.62 million lei.

AGERPRES