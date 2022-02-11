BVB Group posts 5.02 million lei in 2021 net profits, down 20% y-o-y

The BVB Bucharest Stock Exchange Group recorded a consolidated net profit of 5.02 million lei in 2021, down 20% from the previous year's 6.26 million lei, according to preliminary results published on Friday.

The BVB net profit was directly influenced by a decrease in the operating result, partially offset by the positive evolution of the financial result.

In Q4 2021, net profit was 1.20 million lei, as against a loss of 1.65 million lei in Q4 2020, Agerpres.ro informs.

Operating revenues amounted to 46.11 million lei in 2021, up 9% on the previous year, on an increase in revenue from post-trading and registry segments, while operating expenses reached 43.75 million lei (+19 %).

Operating profit was 2.36 million lei, down 57% from 2020, generated by the trends in operating expenses.

As of December 31, 2021, the total assets of the BVB Group were down 11% or 22.93 million lei on December 2020, at 189.05 million lei, as a result of Investor Compensation Fund (FCI) having been eliminated from the preliminary consolidated financial result following a status change in legal person of public law (impact -20.56 million lei). With the exception of this elimination, assets remained constant as against end-2020.

The group's total liabilities were mainly short-term, amounting to 43.77 million lei as of December 31, 2021, 30% lower than 62.6 million lei on December 31, 2020; 48% of the total debts were dividends held for payment on behalf of the clients by the Central Depository to the tune of 20.76 million lei, and 7%, or 2.85 million lei, were guarantee, compensation and margin funds for the settlement of transactions.

BVB is expecting the primary market to remain very active in Q1 2022, especially on the AeRO alternative exchange segment, and important BVB projects, such as BVB Research and ESG, will reach important milestones. Volatility and liquidity will also increase amidst significant macroeconomic developments.