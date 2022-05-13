BVB opens on rise Friday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened upward its session on Friday, on most of the indexes, with transactions of 4.594 million RON (928,516 euros), carried out in the first 30 minutes after the start of operations, Agerpres reports.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 companies, rose by 0.03pct, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the BVB's most liquid 37 shares inched up by 0.07pct.The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks stagnated, while the benchmark return on investment funds, BET-BK, gained 0.25pct.The BET-FI index of SIFs increased by 0.92pct, while BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.69pct.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up 0.75pct.According to BVB, the largest increases in the value of shares were registered by Turbomecanica (+ 4.35pct), Chimcomplex SA Borzesti (+ 3.5pct) and Alumil Rom Industry (+ 2.82pct).On the other hand, there were decreases in the shares of BRD (-7.99pct), Compa (-5.45pct) and Vrancart (-5.14pct).