BVB stocks close Thursday trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed lower on Thursday, with trades of 18.532 million lei (3.80 million euros).

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks declined 0.08%, to 12,297.24 points, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks was down 0.07%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell by 0.13%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.16%, told Agerpres.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.04%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, decreased by 0.05%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was down 0.27%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Fondul Proprietatea, with 3.138 million lei in trades, followed by Banca Transilvania, which generated trades worth 2.174 million lei, and OMV Petrom, with trades of 2.084 million lei.

According to BVB, the top three risers were SIF Hoteluri SA (+9.89%), Oil Terminal (+2.75%), and Vrancart (+2.74%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were SIF Banata-Crisana (-1.99%), Uztel (-1.94%), and Antibiotice (-1.89%).