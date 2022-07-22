BVB stocks open Friday trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Friday, with trades of 1.462 million lei (296,158 euros) 30 minutes into the trading session.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.59%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.62%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.58%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.36%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks increased by 0.77%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.46%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was up 0.05%.

According to BVB, the largest increases were posted by Sinteza (STZ) 9.39%, Chimcomplex Borzesti (CRC) 4.52%, and Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI) 1.54%.

On the other hand, lower values were reported by AAGES (AAG) -1.29%, Societatea Energetică Electrica (EL) -0.73%, and Patria Bank (PBK) -0.47%.