BVB stocks open Friday's trading session lower.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened lower on Friday, with trades of RON 2.641 million (EUR 535,875) 30 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks declined 0.73%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks fell by 0.65%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks declined 0.63%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.42%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks was up 0.14%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, fell by 1.31%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was down 0.08%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Prebet SA Aiud (+12.63%), UAMT (+5.98%), and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+4.2%)

On the other hand, the top three fallers were OMV Petrom (-5.99%), Rompetrol Well Services (-2.84%) and Vrancart (-2.82%).