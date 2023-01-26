BVB stocks open Thursday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Thursday, with trades of 10.2 million RON (2 million EUR) 30 minutes into the trading session.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.43%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.38%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.39%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.40.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks increased by 0.02%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, went up by 0.55%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Alto (+2.81%), Impact Developer&Contractor (2.17%), and Transgaz (1.22%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Chimcomplex (-2.21%), Rompetrol Well Services (-1.36%) and Oil Terminal (-0.72%). AGERPRES