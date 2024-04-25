BVB stocks open Thursday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Thursday, on trades of RON 10.5 million (EUR 2.11 million) 70 minutes into the trading session.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.50%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 43 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.48%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks went up 0.45%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.34%.

The BET-FI index of financial intermediation stocks increased by 0.11%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.22%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Condmag (+7.69%), Armatura (+4.84%) and Lion Capital (+3.13%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were COMCM Constanta (-4.31%), Infinity Capital Investments (-2.11%) and Alro (-1.30%).