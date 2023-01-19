BVB stocks open Thursday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened lower on Thursday, with trades of RON 1.35 million (EUR 273,566) 35 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks declined 0.14%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks fell by 0.15%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks declined 0.20%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.21%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.69%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.07%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was down 0.13%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Vrancart (+2.44%), Cemacon (+2%), and Rompetrol Rafinare (+1.90%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Impact (-2.37%), IAR Brasov (-2.34%), and Ropharma (-0.98%).