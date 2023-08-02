 
     
BVB stocks open Wednesday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened lower on Wednesday, on trades of RON 4.02 million (EUR 815,544 ) 35 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks fell by 0.18%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 43 most liquid BVB stocks declined 0.17%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell by 0.18%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.15%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.26%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, decreased by 0.13%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Turbomecanica (+1.48%), Digi (+1.44%), and Aerostar (+1.05%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Romcab (-3.33%), Ropharma (3.24%), and SIF Muntenia (-2.17%)

