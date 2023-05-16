By 2026, 70 billion RON will be allocated to research (PM Ciuca)

Through the government program, it was agreed that, until 2026, 70 billion RON will be allocated to research, prime minister Ciuca said on Tuesday, stressing that an appropriate financing of this field can contribute to the development of the natural resources of Romania and to the further development of our country.

"The Henri Coanda scholarship was assumed by the Ministry of Research and Digitization and we supported it a lot, because it was part of our approach to what a project means, why not, we can call it a country project, through which to relaunch everything that the young generation better has. (...) There are 150 prizes in international competitions here. I don't think it is enough to recognize what you have achieved through today's activity alone. I don't think it's enough that, through a simple activity at the Government headquarters, we can make known the work and efforts you've made so that your competence can be recognized and your value recognized in international competitions, but I strongly believe that, beyond this activity, we need that all those who think and work with their hearts for the future of Romania must lean more on everything that can mean research and innovation," Nicolae Ciuca said.

He emphasized that he supported out of conviction all the activities that took place at the level of the Ministry of Research and based on the analyses carried out, it was possible to allocate a 70 pct higher budget to research this year than last year, which would mean three billion RON this year.

He added that, at the moment, there are several projects through which the Government wants to support and encourage research and innovation, stressing that an appropriate financial allocation for research can significantly contribute to the development of a country.

The head of the Executive participated, on Tuesday, in the Gala of the Henri Coanda awards given to pupils and students who achieved performances in international competitions. At the first edition of the Henri Coanda Awards Gala, the total value of the awards was 1.5 million RON.AGERPRES