Byzanfest: Documentaries on Holy Prince Neagoe Basarab and Romanian carol singers made it to the final selection

A documentary made by Romanian doctoral student Cristian Ciorăneanu on the Holy Prince Neagoe Basarab was selected among the finalists of the Byzanfest Orthodox Film Festival. An Australian film about Romanian folk carol singers has also been selected.

The long-feature documentary In the Holy Prince Neagoe Basarab’s Footsteps, was screened in preview in Romania at Curtea de Argeș, the city connected to the prince’s name, as this year marks 500 years from the prince’s reposing in the Lord.

Liga (“The League”) is an Australian documentary on the traditional Christmas carolers group of the Cluj University’s Student League (opening photo). Filmed in December 2019, it presents to the English-speaking audience the rich tradition of Romanian folk carol singers.

Another finalist is a short film made by a Romanian film student: Last Chance, in the Short-Film section of the festival. Its maker, Andrei Budău, is a student of Bucharest’s „Ion Luca Caragiale” National University of Theatre and Cinematography.

The sixth edition of the Byzanfest 2021 Orthodox Film Festival is organized in partnership with the University of St Katherine’s, in the state of California, a higher education institution based on Christian Orthodox values.

Byzanfest seeks to share and promote the faith, culture, history and creativity of Orthodoxy on a global scale.

All films will be available to stream from the Festival’s website. All short films are free whilst features can be viewed by purchasing our 7-day Festival Pass or individually for 48-hours. The Festival will be streaming online, as well as some physical screenings, from 30 October until 8 November 2021.