Canada's ambassador to Romania, awarded with Emblem of Honor of the Department for Defense Policy

The Canadian ambassador to Romania received, on Thursday, the Emblem of Honor of the Department for Defense Policy, Planning and International Relations, on the occasion of the end of the mission in our country, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs on Thursday, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

The secretary of state for Defense Policy, Planning and International Relations, Simona Cojocaru, offered, on Thursday, in a ceremony organized at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence, the Emblem of Honor of the Department for Defense Policy, Planning and International Relations to the Canadian ambassador in Romania, Annick Goulet, on the occasion of the end of the latter's mission in our country.

The Emblem of Honor was awarded for the special role of ambassador Annick Goulet in strengthening bilateral relations between Romania and Canada in the political-military field and for the constant support provided in the development of joint projects, the cited source mentions.

The secretary of state recalled the special role of ambassador Annick Goulet in promoting the Women Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, by highlighting the visit to Romania, in 2022, of Canada's ambassador for WPS, Jacqueline O'Neill.

