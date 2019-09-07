Capital City Hall building to be illuminated in red to mark World Duchenne Awareness Day

The Capital City Hall building will be illuminated in red on Saturday night to mark World Duchenne Awareness Day.The Bucharest City Hall (PMB), through PROEDUS, thus joins the international awareness campaign on Duchenne muscular dystrophy, according to a statement sent to AGERPRES.
According to the source, the first edition of World Duchenne Awareness Day took place in 2014, and the red balloon became the symbol of WDAD to allow Duchenne to fly away from this world.
The colour red is used for World Duchenne Awareness Day because red is the global colour for STOP (#EndDuchenne), the source points out.