Capital Market Forum this Friday to look at diversification of BVB products, establishment of Central Counterparty

The prospect of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) to promote to emerging market status, the diversification of BVB products, the need for setting up the Central Counterparty and the stage of the Sovereign Investment Fund are among the main topics the second Capital Market Forum taking place this Friday in Bucharest will be looking at; the event is organized by the Financial Intelligence economic news and financial analysis platform.

Other topical issues of the Romanian capital market that will be discussed at the forum are: the prospects for new IPOs of private or state-owned companies; the impact of the new regulations on Pillar II pension funds; the evolution of investment funds; the law on alternative investment funds; the effects of OUG No. 114/2018 on the energy market; European regulations with impact on issuers; simplifying bureaucracy for listed companies."The most important project of the Bucharest Stock Exchange is the establishment of the Central Counterparty. What I can tell you is that we are now on the home stretch, as we are discussing the Constitutive Act with the project partners, and most probably the new company will be set up by the end of this month. The Central Counterparty project is a complex one in terms of implementation and development, and also as far as the required investment, of at least 16 million euros, is concerned. It is important that we already have the partners to set off with in this undertaking - the electricity and gas market operator OPCOM, the five Financial Investment Companies, other important entities of the capital and energy market. The establishment of the Central Counterparty will relaunch the derivatives market and will significantly contribute to increasing the liquidity of our stock exchange," said Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO Adrian Tanase.The BVB official is joined on the list of forum speakers by: Sorin-Valeriu Nas - Secretary of State with the Ministry for the Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship; Mihaela Ene - general director at the Treasury and Public Debt General Directorate; Claudiu Nasui - member of the Chamber of Deputies Committee on Budget, Finance and Banks; Florentina Boboc - Director of the Financial Supervisory Authority's Authorization and Regulatory Directorate for Financial Instruments and Investments; Bogdan Badea - chairman of the Hidroelectrica Managing Board; Florin Stanciu - manager of Transelectrica's Financial Strategy and Treasury Department.According to the organizers, about 150 people will attend: officials of state authorities, politicians, institutional investors, fund managers, lawyers, members of the top management of capital market companies, bank representatives, entrepreneurs, students and youth interested in the capital market, journalists and other experts.