Car market grows 11.6pct January through May 2019

The auto market continued its upward trend in May this year, reaching 11.6pct in the first five months, compared to the same period in 2018, according to a press release issued by the Association of Car Producers and Importers (APIA) on Tuesday for AGERPRES.

In Romania, sales are mainly backed by legal entities, which cover 58pct of total purchases of cars made in the first five months of 2019.

At the same time, the number of cars purchased by individuals in these first five months (28,223 units) is 24.8pct higher than in the same period of last year (22,620 units), even if in 2019 the Rabla [Car Renewal] Program started one month later than last year (so a shorter period of effective operation in these first 5 months); as a result, the share of individuals rose from 38pct in 2018 to 42pct in 2019 for the whole period.

In the first five months of 2019, as many as 184,091 used cars were registered, by 6.6pct fewer than in 2018, but also on an improved age structure (those older than 12 years recording a significant decrease of 11.9pct).

The rankings of the brands (cars + commercial vehicles) are topped by Dacia, with 22,014 units, followed by Renault, with 6,867 units, and Volkswagen with 6,849 units. Dacia is leading in the category of cars, and Ford in terms of light commercial vehicles.

The share of "green" (electric and hybrid) cars continues to grow, reaching a relatively large market share of 3.4pct in the first five months of 2019.