Caracal Case/Acting IntMin Fifor: Minister's Control Body report, already transposed into decisions

Mihai Fifor

Acting Interior Minister Mihai Fifor stated on Thursday, in regards to the information of the Interior Ministry report according to which deputy of the Olt County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) would have lied his superior in regard to the time when he learned about the disappearance of Alexandra Macesanu, that this aspect is to be established by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) investigation and the conclusions of the report of the Minister's Control Body have already been transposed into decisions.

"If it happened like that, this shall be established by the investigation which is conducted on the one side by the DIICOT, on the other side, as I have told you, the conclusions of the Minister's Control Body report have already been transposed into decisions by Chief Commissioner Florin Dragnea and measures are being taken," he stated.

Fifor said that he requested an analysis regarding the staff deficit of MAI employees, underscoring that the numbers of Interior Ministry personnel should be increased.

"We want to see what is the staff deficit. I also requested [an analysis on] endowment, because there are things to be analysed and I hope such data is already on my desk, so that I can make this analysis. But certainly, the numbers of Interior Ministry personnel should be increased. We will definitely carry out these discussions with the chiefs of arms services, too, but we shall also discuss with the unions. I promised those in the unions, at yesterday's meeting, that we would meet again next week, because we have to analyse all these things. And, if I said that we were going to enter a logic of normality and a resettlement of this ministry, then that's what we shall do," Fifor added.

 

