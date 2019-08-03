 
     
Caracal case/The victim's uncle: Alexandra's parents agreed to ask for international expertise

Alexandra Macesanu's parents agreed to have their daughter's remains subjected to an international expertise, the girl's uncle, Alexandru Cumpanasu, wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

"Dear Romanians who have supported us, I spoke with Alexandra's parents and we agreed to ask for an international expertise on the remains that are supposed to belong to Alexandra, so that the family will finally be at peace and everybody will know the truth. I will continue to dig for the networks and complicities in this case," said Cumpanasu.

Last week, on Wednesday, Alexandra Macesanu, a 15-year old from Dobrosloveni locality, Olt County, went missing, after she left for the Caracal Municipality hitchicking. The minor called three times the emergency number 112, saying that she was kidnapped by a man, but the authorities didn't manage to identify the place she was at, in due time. The investigators started to search the house of the 66-year-old man on Friday morning, after 19 hours since the girl's cry for help.

DIICOT informed on Saturday that the lab tests conducted so far in the Caracal case showed the genetic profile of a single person - Alexandra Mihaela Macesanu, which result is based on the scientific comparison of this genetic profile with the genetic profile of the girl's parents.

