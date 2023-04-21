Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, main cause of illness, morbidity and mortality in Romania

Health minister Alexandru Rafila said on Friday that cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases are the main cause of illness, morbidity and mortality in Romania and they also cause most disabilities.

Rafila participated in the opening of the first edition of the National Neurology Forum, with the theme "National Strategy for Combating Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases", which takes place at the Palace of Parliament.

"The strategy for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases was launched last year in Cluj. It is a sectoral strategy, which is also integrated in the national strategy 2023-2030. Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases are the main cause of illness, morbidity and mortality in Romania. They also cause most disabilities. The success that was achieved several years ago, when the myocardial infarction treatment programme was introduced in Romanian hospitals, which greatly reduced the mortality and work incapacity of people suffering a heart attack, must be replicated in the field of cerebrovascular diseases. This is why the two professional societies and therefore the specialist committees of the Ministry of Health, neurology and cardiology, are working together, and with other specialties, of course," Rafila said at the Palace of Parliament.

The Health minister also said that the National Strategy for Combating Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases will be finalised this year and a timetable for implementation will be drawn up.AGERPRES