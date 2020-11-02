Cardiovascular diseases continue to rank first, followed by the chronic kidney diseases and cancer as risk factors for the patients infected with the novel coro

Cardiovascular diseases continue to rank first, followed by the chronic kidney diseases and cancer as risk factors for the patients infected with the novel coronavirus, shows an analysis published on the website of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

The INSP's indicative analysis was carried out based on the medical records for 21,766 COVID-19 patients provided by hospitals and the DSP (public health directorates), with the support of the CRSP. The number of COVID-19 related deaths the analysis refers to is 1,323.According to the INSP, being a man continues to represent one of the risk factors when it comes to dying because of a coronavirus infection. At the same time, the power of association between the risk factors and the death of the patients has increased."Among the 21,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the patients with cardiovascular diseases had a probability of dying by 3.48 times higher, compared with those who didn't have this type of medical problems," according to the INSP.