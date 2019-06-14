Catalin Tibuleac to replace Malin-Matei Musetescu as governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration

Premier Viorica Dancila removed Malin-Matei Musetescu from office as governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration, appointing in his place Catalin Tibuleac, at the proposal of the Minister of Environment.

According to a decision of the Prime Minister released on Friday in the Official Journal, having regard to the proposal of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment, Malin-Matei Musetescu is removed from the position of governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration, with the rank of Undersecretary of State.The Prime Minister's complementary decision appointing Catalin Tibuleac as governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration, also considering the proposal of the Minister of Environment, was published in the Official Journal on the same day.