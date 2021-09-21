Cattle livestock on June 1, 2021, drops by 2.6 pct, YoY

Cattle livestock, on June 1, 2021, went down by 2.6% per total, from the same period of last year, reaching 1,864,577 heads of cattle, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

On June 1, 2020, cattle livestock summed up 1,914,602 heads of cattle.

Furthermore, on June 1, 2021, the effective breeding totaled 1,231,868 heads of cattle, dropping by 0.7% from June 2020, when it was at 1,241,059 heads of cattle.Analyzing the distribution, based on development regions, it is noticed that the ratio of cattle livestock on June 2021, from the same period of 2020, has gone up in the Center regions (+1.1 percentage points) and North-West (+0.3 pp), has gone down in the South Muntenia regions (-0.7 pp), South-West Oltenia (-0.3 pp), South-East (-0.2 pp) and West (-0.2 pp), and remained constant in the North-East and Bucharest-Ilfov regions. AGERPRES