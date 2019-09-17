CCIR's Daraban: Trading with states outside community area created 36 M jobs in EU

As many as 36 million jobs have been created at the EU level due to the trade relations with states outside the community area, as Romania's exports to such third countries led to the creation of 1.1 million jobs, Mihai Daraban, the head of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) stated on Tuesday.

"Internalization is one of our purposes, to support entrepreneursship in Romania, beyond the European Union borders, where we have remained trapped until now. The European Union has 41 agreements with 72 states. These are very important agreements, like the ones with Japan, Canada, Vietnam, the Mercosur region. This new generation of trade agreements contributed to the diversification of the trade of goods, services and investments creating opportunities and jobs both for the exporters and importers. As many as 36 million jobs inside the Union were created due to the trade relations with states outside the community area. On average, each billion euros exported from the European Union creates 14,000 jobs. Exports from Romania to states outside the community area created 1.1 million jobs. Basically, we could say that 1 of 7 jobs at European level were created due to Romania's' exports to the states outside the European Union," said Daraban, at a Forum on extra-community free trade agreements.According to the CCIR head, currently, Romania relies 75 per cent on the intra-community trade, but the fact that, in the next 10-15 years, 90 per cent of the world growth will take place outside the European Union makes it necessary for the decision making factors and entrepreneurs capitalize on the market liberalization.According to the data presented by the CCIR head, two years after the coming into force of the comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement CETA, signed between the European Union and Canada, the trade exchanges between Romania and Canada are growing.The CCIR head also mentioned, shortly after the signing of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership, that Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, together with the Japanese Embassy in Romania got actively involved in the promotion of this agreement in the business environment.