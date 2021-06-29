 
     
CCR: Renate Weber resumes her Ombudsman capacity

Inquam Photos / George Calin
renate weber

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled on Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to remove Renate Weber from the position of Ombudsman, and that she will resume her position after the decision was published in the Official Journal.

According to a CCR release, in Tuesday's meeting, the Constitutional Court, unanimously, admitted the notification formulated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) parliamentary groups in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies and found that the Romanian Parliament Decision 36/2021to removeing Renate Weber from the position of Ombudsman is unconstitutional, Agerpres informs.

