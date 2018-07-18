 
     
CCR rulling in spirit of CJEU verdict, does not affirm same-sex marriage

www.ccr.ro
CCR

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) upheld on Wednesday the challenge regarding the right to free movement and residence of married same-sex couples, in the spirit of the June relevant ruling of the European Court of Justice (CJEU). 


"The court upheld the challenge in that the text under criticism is constitutional insofar as it acknowledges the right to free movement and residence on Romania's territory. We did not deliver a ruling on acknowledging same-sex marriage. [We upheld the challenge] in the spirit of the ruling of the European Court of Justice," CCR president Valer Dorneanu announced on Wednesday.

