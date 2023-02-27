CEC Bank reports 446.8 M RON in net profit in 2022

CEC Bank concluded the year 2022 with a non-audited net profit estimated at 446.8 M RON, up 22pct against 2021, according to a press release of the bank, told Agerpres.

This is the second consecutive year when CEC Bank reports increasing solid profits and consolidates its position on the market.

"CEC Bank continued its transformation and modernization programme in 2022 and invested in the digitization of banking products and services. At the same time, we played an active role in increasing the degree of financial inclusion in Romania, offering advice and access to banking services through the territorial network of CEC Bank, with more than 1,000 banking units - the largest in Romania. In 2022, we managed to attract more than 165,000 new customers, we increased the number of users of digital channels by 54pct and saw an increase of almost 75pct of the volume of operations through digital channels, which exceeded the threshold of 100 billion lei for the first time. CEC Bank continued to be an active financier of the economy, with over 12.5 billion lei of financing granted to companies and individuals," said Bogdan Neacsu, CEO of CEC Bank.

According to the bank, net interest income amounted to 1.54 billion lei, 43pct higher than in 2021. The increase in interest income took place in the context of the increase in inflation and interbank interest rates, developments that were reflected both in interest levied on loans, as well as in the bonuses offered for deposits.

Net income from commissions totaled 313.9 million lei, up 5.5pct, the biggest increases being registered in the segments of banking operations carried out through digital channels.

The total portfolio of loans granted to non-bank clients (balance sheet balance) increased by 14pct last year (above the market average of 12.1pct), up to 29.3 B RON.

Deposits attracted from clients grew at a solid pace (about 25pct), up to 52.4 B RON, the population segment having the largest share (59pct) in the total of attracted sources.

In 2022, CEC Bank was actively involved in supporting the economy through: over 5,250 new mortgage loans, worth approximately 1.5 B RON; over 1,000 loans for investments, worth approximately 3.9 B RON.