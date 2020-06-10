Celine Dion Bucharest concert rescheduled for 2021

The Celine Dion concert that was due on July 29 at the Bucharest National Arena has been rescheduled for July 25, 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The purchased tickets remain valid, announced the organizer of the Romania show, Emagic.

Dion's Courage World Tour will resume in 2021, the songstress announced.

"I had really hoped that we'd be back on stage sometime this year, but nothing is more important than everyone's health and safety. The whole world has been going through such difficult times during this pandemic, and my heart goes out to all those who have suffered. I know we'll eventually get through this together, and we'll make up for all that lost time. I miss doing our shows... I can't wait to sing with all of you again. Stay safe everyone... see you soon!," Celine Dion said in a statement.

Safety permitting, the Courage World Tour will kick-off its European leg on March 19, 2021 in Paris, and will play 32 cities across Europe through July 2021.

"We are sorry that Celine Dion will no longer be able to hold the concert in Bucharest on the scheduled date. The COVID-19 pandemic has a devastating impact not just on the health of the population and on the medical system, but also on a social and economic level, and the music industry is among the hardest hit. We are in a unique context in recent history, we are all going through really difficult times and we are sure that Celine Dion fans in Romania fully understand this situation," said Emagic director Laura Coroianu.

The last available tickets can be purchased online at celine.emagic.ro.