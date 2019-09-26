Celine Dion to perform in Bucharest on July 29, 2020

Canadian singer Celine Dion will be performing for the first time in Bucharest on July 29, 2020, with details of the show venue and tickets to be announced later, according to organisers Emagic.

The artist's latest album, "Courage," will be released on November 15, with the promotion tour reaching over 100 cities around the world.The show in Bucharest is part of her "Courage World Tour."Celine Dion is one of the most renowned, respected and successful artists in the music industry. She has won numerous awards, dominated the pop charts in the 1990s and has sold nearly 250 million albums in her 35-year career. She has won two Oscars, five Grammys, as well as a Billboard Icon Award 2016 for her entire career.