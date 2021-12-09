Cell and spring of Elder Cleopas consecrated in mountains where he hid from communist regime

The memory of Elder Cleopas (Ilie), one of the greatest elders of the 20th century, who has been proposed for canonization by the Romanian Orthodox Church in 2025, was honoured in the Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți on December 2 with the consecration of his mountain cell and a holy spring.

December 2 marked the 23rd anniversary of his repose in the Lord.

The cell in the Stânisoara Mountains, restored in 2015 at the initiative of the local faithful, is located at the spot where Elder Cleopas was forced to hide from the persecuting Communist regime.

As one of the most beloved spiritual fathers in Romania, Elder Cleopas was also one of the state’s main targets. He spent many years living in almost total seclusion, praying for the suffering Romanian people and for the whole world. He retreated to the Stânisoara Mountains in the 1950s.

The consecration service was officiated by His Grace Bishop Damaschin, Vicar of the Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți, together with a number of priests and deacons. The day began with the celebration of the Divine Liturgy in the Church of the Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel in Vadu Negrilesei.

When the cell was restored in 2015, local priest Fr. Marius Drelciuc also helped beautify the space around the cell, adding crosses and signs pointing the way.