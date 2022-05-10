Central bank decides to raise key interest rate to 3.75 pct per year

The National Bank of Romania (BNR)'s Board has decided, on Tuesday, to raise the monetary policy interest rate to 3.75%, from 3% per year previously, starting with May 11, 2022, informs the central bank, Agerpres reports.

At the same time, the representatives of the institution decided to raise the interest rate for the lending facility (Lombard) to 4.75% per year, from 4%, but also to increase the interest rate for the deposit facility to 2.75% per year, from 2% per year."The Board of the National Bank of Romania, meeting today, May 10, 2022, decided the following: raising the monetary policy interest rate to 3.75% per year, from 3.00% per year, starting with May 11, 2022; increasing the interest rate for the lending facility (Lombard) to 4.75% per year, from 4.00% per year and increasing the interest rate for the deposit facility to 2.75% from 2.00% per year, starting with May 11, 2022; maintaining firm control on the liquidity on the currency market; to keep the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both RON- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions," the BNR release shows.