 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Central bank decides to raise key interest rate to 3.75 pct per year

adevarul.ro
bnr

The National Bank of Romania (BNR)'s Board has decided, on Tuesday, to raise the monetary policy interest rate to 3.75%, from 3% per year previously, starting with May 11, 2022, informs the central bank, Agerpres reports.

At the same time, the representatives of the institution decided to raise the interest rate for the lending facility (Lombard) to 4.75% per year, from 4%, but also to increase the interest rate for the deposit facility to 2.75% per year, from 2% per year.

"The Board of the National Bank of Romania, meeting today, May 10, 2022, decided the following: raising the monetary policy interest rate to 3.75% per year, from 3.00% per year, starting with May 11, 2022; increasing the interest rate for the lending facility (Lombard) to 4.75% per year, from 4.00% per year and increasing the interest rate for the deposit facility to 2.75% from 2.00% per year, starting with May 11, 2022; maintaining firm control on the liquidity on the currency market; to keep the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both RON- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions," the BNR release shows.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.