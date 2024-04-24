Central bank: Loans to non-government sector, up 1.1pct in March 2024

At end-March 2024, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions increased 1.1 percent (0.6 percent in real terms) from February 2024 to RON 387,979.8 million, according to a press release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

RON-denominated loans, representing 68.9 percent of total volume of loans to non-government sector, grew by 1.3 percent, whilst foreign currency-denominated loans, holding 31.1 percent of total loans to non-government sector, rose by 0.4 percent when expressed in RON (similar evolution when expressed in EUR).

In year-on-year comparison, loans to non-government sector advanced 4.7 percent (-1.8 percent in real terms), on the back of the 6.4 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (-0.2 percent in real terms) and the 1.1 percent rise in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (0.7 percent when expressed in EUR).

Credit to general government decreased by 1.4 percent in March 2024 from the previous month, to RON 215,800.3 million. In year-on-year comparison, this indicator grew by 20.3 percent (12.8 percent in real terms).

At end-March 2024, broad money (M3) amounted to RON 680,123.4 million, up 0.3 percent (-0.1 percent in real terms) month on month. In year-on-year comparison, broad money rose by 10.8 percent (3.9 percent in real terms).