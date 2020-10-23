Central bank: Non-government loans advance 1.1 pct this September

Loans granted by credit institutions to the non-government sector were 1.1 pct higher this September compared to August, at 277.500 billion RON (up 1.2 percent in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a release on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

RON-denominated loans accounted for 68.6 pct of the total, up 1.3 pct, and foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in domestic RON, accounting for 31.4 pct of non-government loans, inched up 0.7 percent (expressed in EUR, the advance was 0.1 pct).

Compared to the year-ago period, loans to the non-government sector were 4 pct higher (1.5 pct in real terms), on account of the 7.1 pct advance of the RON-denominated component (4.5 pct in real terms) and of the 2 pct decline in the foreign currency-denominated component expressed in RON (expressed in EUR, the forex component was 4.4 pct less).

The credit to the general government was 1.3 pct lower in September 2020 compared to the month before, at 134.257 billion RON, and 24.9 pct higher (21.9 pct in real terms) YoY.

Broad money (M3) as of end-September 2020 amounted to 460.999 billion RON, 1.8 pct up (2 pct in real terms) from August 2020 and 15.1 pct higher compared to September 2019 (+12.4 pct in real terms).