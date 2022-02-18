 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Central Depository to distribute special dividends for 2021 starting on Friday to shareholders of Proprietatea Fund

Fondul Proprietatea

The Central Depository will distribute special dividends for the year 2021 starting on Friday to the shareholders of the Proprietatea Fund, with the value of a gross dividend being 0.06 lei.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the dividends will be distributed until February 18, 2025, with the shareholders to benefit from them being the ones registered in the issuer's shareholder register on January 28, 2022.

Shareholders who are clients of a Participant in the compensation-discount system and register of the Central Depository can get their dividends through them.

For the shareholders who do not have an account open with the RoClear system, the payment will be done by bank transfer, based on the requests sent by the shareholders, or in cash, from the bank counters of the BRD Group Societe Generale SA nationwide.

Starting with the year 2015, after the modification of the regulatory framework applicable to the distribution of dividends and to any other amounts due to the holders of movable assets, the distribution of dividends will be done through the Central Depository and the participants in the compensation-discount system and the register.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.