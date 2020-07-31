CEZ Group implementing long-term teleworking system in Romania

The CEZ Group is implementing a long-term teleworking system in Romania as more than half of the employees of CEZ companies in Romania have been teleworking since the beginning of the state of emergency, the company announced on Friday.

"Since the beginning of the state of emergency, over 50% of the employees of CEZ companies in Romania have carried out their activity remotely. The proven operational efficiency and the safety priority of CEZ employees and clients have led to the management's decision to maintain the same conditions throughout 2020," according to a CEZ Romania press statement.

Representatives of the group say that a series of measures have been taken quickly to reduce the risk of infection and also to ensure operational continuity throughout the state of emergency and the months of alert, given the critical role of ensuring continuous supply of electricity to consumers.

The teleworking measure applies to all activities that do not involve moving to electricity transmission and production facilities at technical facilities or consumer's places. Appropriate protection and prevention equipment and remote communication systems are provided to the staff performing technical activities in electrical installations to reduce contact with other group employees and consumers or partners during the performance of tasks.

In Romania, all CEZ Group employees get the necessary materials and follow a series of specific rules of prevention and health protection.

The CEZ Group is represented by 10 companies in Romania - Distributie Energie Oltenia, CEZ Romania, CEZ Vanzare, CEZ Trade, Tomis Team, MW Invest, Ovidiu Development, TMK Hydroenergy Power, CEZ ESCO Romania.

CEZ Group is a leading integrated utility in Romania. It includes one of the largest distribution companies (1.4 million in its customer portfolio), the largest onshore wind farm in Europe, located at Fantanele-Cogealac (600 MW installed capacity), the Resita hydroelectric system consisting of four reservoirs and four micro-hydropower plants (installed capacity 22 MW in total) and the supply of electricity and gas to final customers.

CEZ entered the Romanian energy market in 2005, with the acquisition of Electrica Oltenia.

In 2019, the CEZ Romania group had a net profit of 268 million lei, compared with losses of 50 million lei in 2018, mainly due to the activity of wind energy production, more precisely from an increase in revenues from the sale of green certificates.

In 2019, the 240 turbines in the CEZ Wind Farm produced a total of 1,185 GWh, with the CEZ Romania group being the largest privately-owned producer of renewable energy in the country.