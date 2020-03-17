CFR Calatori temporarily suspending movement of trains between Romania and Hungary

CFR Calatori, the passenger carry arm of the national rail operator CFR temporarily is suspending the movement of international trains that make the connection between Romania and Hungary, in order to combat the spread of the infection with the novel coronavirus and as a result of Hungary's decision to close its borders for citizens of other nationalities than the Hungarian one, informs the company on Tuesday.

The movement of the following trains is suspended: 72/73 Bucharest North - Budapest and return (the train will run on the Bucharest North - Timisoara North and return connection, and train 72 will change its departure time from Bucharest North station); 74/75 Brasov - Budapest and return (the train will travel to Arad and return); 78/79 Timisoara North - Budapest and return; 346 Bucharest North - Budapest - Vienna; 347 Vienna - Budapest - Bucharest North (runs only on the Arad - Bucharest distance); 472 Bucharest North - Budapest (travels only to Arad); 473 Budapest - Bucharest.

Travelers who have tickets purchased on the mentioned trains may request the full refund of the travel ID.