CFR Cluj is in lead of League I soccer ranking, after 4th stage

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam CFR Cluj

CFR Cluj is ahead in the League I soccer ranking, after 4th stage, the matches of which took place from Friday till Monday.

AFC Botosani - FC UTA Arad 2-1 (0-0)

CS Mioveni - FC CFR 1907 Cluj 0-1 (0-0)

FC Academica Clinceni - FC U Craiova 1-2 (0-2)

FC Arges - FC Rapid Bucharest 0-1 (0-1)

AFC Chindia Targoviste - FC Dinamo Bucharest 1-0 (1-0)

FCSB - CS Gaz Metan Medias 2-1 (1-1)

FC Farul Constanta - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 1-0 (0-0)

Universitatea Craiova - FC Voluntari 3-0 (0-0)

Ranking

Place Team M V T D GS-GR P

1 CFR Cluj 4 4 0 0 7-3 12

2 Rapid 4 3 1 0 4-0 10

3 FC Botosani 4 3 1 0 5-2 10

4 FCSB 4 2 2 0 7-3 8

5 Farul 4 2 2 0 3-0 8

6 Dinamo 4 2 0 2 6-5 6

7 FC U Craiova 1948 4 2 0 2 6-6 6

7 Universitatea Craiova 4 2 0 2 6-6 6

9 UTA 4 1 2 1 3-3 5

10 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 4 1 1 2 4-4 4

11 Chindia Targovite 4 1 1 2 2-3 4

12 Gaz Metan Medias 4 1 1 2 4-6 4

13 FC Voluntari 4 1 0 3 4-8 3

14 CS Mioveni 4 1 0 3 2-5 3

15 FC Arges 4 0 1 3 2-5 1

16 Academica Clinceni 4 0 0 4 3-9 0

Legend: M - matches, V - victories, T - Ties, D - Defeats, GS - Goals scored, GR - Goals received, P - points

