Chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee meets Polish parliamentary delegation

The chairwoman of the Senate's Defence Committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, had a meeting on Tuesday with a Polish parliamentary delegation, with whom she discussed cooperation in the political, economic and security fields at bilateral, regional, European Union and NATO levels.

The Polish delegation was led by Ryszard Terlecki, Deputy Marshal of the Sejm, and Marek Pek, Deputy Marshal of the Senate and a member of the Poland-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group.

"The meeting addressed issues related to the Romanian-Polish cooperation in bilateral, multilateral-regional, European Union and NATO levels, in the political, economic, defence and security fields. The chairwoman of the Defence Committee appreciated the excellent collaboration of Romania with the Republic of Poland, on multiple levels and in various fields, based on the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, as well as on a similarity of approaches and visions regarding foreign policy, defence and security," reads a press release sent by the Senate's Defence Committee.

According to the quoted source, Nicoleta Pauliuc pointed out the importance of coordinating positions and efforts both bilaterally and in regional cooperation formats, especially B9 and the Three Seas Initiative, together with the Eastern Partnership, to ensure the security and welfare of the region and promoting democracy in the eastern space.

"Senator Pauliuc highlighted the interest in increasing and diversifying Romanian-Polish cooperation in the field of defence and security from an economic viewpoint, through collaboration between Romanian and Polish companies, emphasizing the importance for NATO countries of achieving national independence in terms of army endowment. The Romanian dignitary has shown Romania's firm commitment to NATO by allocating 2% of GDP to the defence budget. The chairwoman of the Committee called on the Polish side to support, during the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the near future, Romania's approach for the accession to the Schengen Area and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Both sides stressed the usefulness of the dialogue and agreed to continue it, with parliamentary diplomacy being an important tool for the development of bilateral and regional relations," the release reads.

The meeting was also attended by Romanian MP Ben-Oni Ardelean, vice-chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, and Polish MPs Jacek Osuch, secretary of state at the Ministry of Culture, National Heritage and Sports, and Boguslaw Sonik - Committee for Liaison with Poles Abroad, Committee for Environmental Protection, Natural Resources and Forestry. The Polish delegation was also accompanied by Maciej Lang, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Romania.