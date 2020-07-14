Chamber: Amendments to Emergency Ordinance on COVID-19 information campaign

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, the emergency ordinances of the Government on the organization and unfolding of public information campaigns in the context of the epidemiological situation caused by the spread of COVID-19, bringing several changes, including the increase in the allocated sums and the unfolding period of these campaigns.

Thus, the Emergency Ordinance 63/2020 has as object of regulation the creation of the legal framework regarding the broadcasting for a fee, by the Government, through the services of television and broadcasting programs, of printed newspapers, magazines, periodical publications, online media service and advertising providers, of public information campaigns on measures to prevent and limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and on how to resume economic and social activities. The Emergency Ordinance (GEO) 86/2020 amending GEO 63/2020 provides for the extension of the period of these campaigns.

According to the texts adopted at Emergency Ordinance 63, starting with May 15, 2020, the Government broadcasts for a fee, through television and broadcasting program services, print newspapers, magazines, periodical publications, online media service and advertising providers through advertising media located in localities, registered in Romania, public information campaigns on measures to prevent and limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, as well as public information campaigns on how to resume economic and social activities after the cessation of the state.

The public information campaigns will be carried out by the Government of Romania and managed by the General Secretariat of the Government and the Authority for the Digitization of Romania.

The deputies adopted an amendment which stipulates that the Government of Romania will carry out and will send for broadcasting at least three public information campaigns per month until December 31, 2020.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.