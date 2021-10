At a plenary sitting on Monday following the resignation of Ludovic Orban as speaker of the chamber, the Chamber of Deputies declared the position vacant.

The vote was 256 ayes to 26 noes.

"The Chamber of Deputies is hereby declaring vacant the position of speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and member on the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies," according to the decision, Agerpres informs.

Ludovic Orban of the National Liberal Party (PNL) stepped down on October 13.