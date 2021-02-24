Chamber of Deputies: Competitions may be held for filling vacancies in public institutions and authorities

The Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, amended, on Wednesday, the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 183/2020, including the possibility of holding, over a period of 6 months, the competitions for filling vacancies in public institutions and authorities, according to AGERPRES.

Emergency ordinance 183/2020 has as regulatory goal to establish the possibility to hold, during the state of alert, the competitions for filling vacancies within the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the other courts, the prosecutors' offices and the probation system, as well as for filling the speciality vacancies within the Romanian Court of Accounts.

The deputies decided that vacancies in public institutions and authorities could be filled, for a period of 6 months from the entry into force of the law approving the OUG.

The amendment, introduced by the members of the Committee on Labor and adopted by the plenary, is motivated by the fact that "the volume and complexity of the activities carried out within the public administration require the vacancies to be filled quickly."

"It should also be noted that the public administration is facing a large number of retirements and exits from the system, and in the last year the filling of positions has been suspended, which makes this measure necessary, in order to fill vacancies and temporary vacancies," the committee report specifies.