Chamber of Deputies/ Law on solidarity contribution of energy companies, adopted after re-examination

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Camera Deputatilor plen

The plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, the draft law establishing the solidarity contribution for companies that are active in the extraction of coal, natural gas, making of coal products and products obtained for refining of oil, after President Klaus Iohannis requested the re-examination of the Parliament.

The deputies adopted - with 182 votes "for", 38 votes "against" and 44 abstentions - the form that came from the Senate of this bill, Agerpres informs.

From the form of the law sent for promulgation, the Senate eliminated, upon re-examination, some provisions for determining the share of energy activities in the turnover.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body for this bill.

