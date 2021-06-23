Chamber of Deputies passes bill on empowering Gov't to issue ordinances during the parliamentary recess

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, the bill on empowering the Government to issue ordinances during the parliamentary recess.

There were 177 votes in favor, 20 against and 102 abstentions, agerpres report.

The draft law establishes the following regulatory areas for which the Government is empowered to issue ordinances during the parliamentary recess: finance and economy, development, public works and administration, internal affairs, transport and infrastructure, health, agriculture and rural development, environment, water and forestry, culture, youth and sports, European funds and the extension or modification of certain terms provided in normative acts with the force of law.The deputies also accepted in plenary an amendment of USR PLUS, which had been rejected by the Legal Committee, which refers to the fact that the Government will be able to issue ordinances in the field of investments in health, respectively regarding the establishment of an agency specialized in investments in health.After the adoption of the bill, the chair of the meeting, Cristina Pruna, vice-chair of the Chamber, specified that, after consulting the group leaders, it was decided that this bill should be returned to the Senate for "correlating the amendments".