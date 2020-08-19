Chamber of Deputies to convene in plenary sitting

The Chamber of Deputies will be convening today in an extraordinary session, with the first item on the agenda being a bill defeating government ordinance on gradual increase in public allowances for children.

On Tuesday, the Committee on Labour and Social Protection decided to propose to the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies the adoption of the bill as unveiled by the Senate, in the sense of defeating the ordinance.According to the initial proposal, the gradual increase in the amount of the child allowances would take place as follows: "an increase by 20% of the difference between the amount provided by Law 14/2020 and the amount granted in July 2020, namely between 300 and 156 lei for children aged between 2 and 18 years and between 600 lei and 311 lei for children with disabilities aged between 2 and 18 years, as well as for children up to 2 years; the increase is applied starting with the August 2020 allowances, and twice a year in 2021-2022, on January 1 and July 1 of each year; from 2023 the process of increasing the allowances by the of the average annual inflation rate will continue."Among the bills on today's agenda are supplementing Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 1/1999 on the state of siege and the state of emergency to enhance punishments; a bill amending Article 199(2) in Law 286 / 2009 on the Criminal Code; a bill on the statutes of the local police officers; a bill amending and supplementing Law 295/2004 on weapons and ammunitions; a bill amending Law no. 24/2007 on the regulation and administration of the green spaces within the built-up areas; a legislative proposal for amending and supplementing National Education Law 1/2011 to modify the secondment of the teaching staff.A bill approving OUG 95/2020 amending and supplementing Government Ordinance 25/2001 regarding the establishment of the C.N.I. National Investment Company could also be considered.