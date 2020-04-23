 
     
Chamber passes ordinance extending easy terms to loan holders

camera deputatilor plen

At a plenary sitting on Thursday, the Chamber of Deputies passed - 208 to 103 and 8 abstentions - a government emergency ordinance OUG 37/2020 that extends easy repayment terms to holders of loans given by banks and non-banking financial institutions to certain categories of debtors.

The object of the ordinance is to suspend, upon request, the repayment of loan principal, interest and commissions fees for a period not exceeding December 31, 2020, by debtors to banks and non-bank financial institutions, amid possible difficulties in repaying the loan installments arising from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic (individuals, authorised single traders, sole proprietorships, family businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises, NBFIs).

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.

