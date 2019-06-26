Chamber passes proposal to establish museum of Communist horrors

The Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday passed a legislative proposal on the establishment of the Museum of Communist Horrors in Romania, which will display the crimes, abuses and torture experienced by the Romanian people between 1945 and 1989.

The decision passed 276 to two abstentions.The proposals says the Museum of Communist Horrors in Romania is established as a museum of national importance, based in Bucharest, Parliament Palace, operating under the authority of the Ministry of Culture. This public cultural institution will display the crimes, abuses and torture experienced by the Romanian people between 1945 and 1989.The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this instance.