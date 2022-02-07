 
     
Chamber: Sitting debating simple motion, suspended after incident between energy minister, AUR leader

Inquam Photos / Ilona Andrei
Inquam George Simion Virgil Popescu Simion Popescu

Monday's plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies debating the Save Romania Union (USR) simple motion was suspended, after the speech of the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, was interrupted by George Simion, leader of Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), who went and took Popescu by the arm, having an exchange of remarks with him.

During Minister Popescu's speech, George Simion shouted from the hall.

"I am asking Mr. Simion to go to Putin to lower the price of gas," Popescu told Simion.

In reply, he came to the rostrum and called Popescu a 'thief', Agerpres.ro informs.

The sitting was adjourned for a short time, after which the chairman of the sitting, Daniel Suciu, said that it was unprecedented for a minister to be physically assaulted during the speech in Parliament and suspended the sitting.

Last Tuesday, the Save Romania Union (USR) submitted a simple motion entitled "Incompetence and lies shut down the light in Romania. Minister 'next week' Virgil Popescu, a danger to Romania's energy security," signed by 51 deputies.

According to USR, Minister Popescu "endangers" Romania's energy security every day and must resign immediately.

