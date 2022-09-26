Chamber Speaker Ciolacu, PM Ciuca to participate in funeral of Shinzo Abe, in Japan

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will be in Japan, Monday through Wednesday, where they will participate in the state funeral organized in honour of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, told Agerpres.

Ciolacu and Ciuca have scheduled meetings with representatives of the National Diet of Japan and with the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

The state funeral for the former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, will take place on Tuesday.

According to the Government, Shinzo Abe contributed decisively to the strengthen the bilateral relations between Romania and Japan to the level of a strategic partnership, in the context of the "historic" visit he made to Bucharest in 2018, as the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Romania.

On the occasion of his visit to Tokyo, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and the head of the Executive will also have a series of bilateral meetings with officials from other countries who will be in Japan for the funeral of the former Japanese prime minister.

A conservative political leader, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed on July 8 by a former officer with a homemade weapon during a campaign speech in the city of Nara. His killer stated after his arrest that he did not kill him because of his political beliefs, but rather out of hatred for the controversial Unification Church (Moon sect) of Korean religious leader Sun Myung Moon, believing that Abe had connections with it.