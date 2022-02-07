Chamber/Virgil Popescu no longer enters plenary hall: I will submit in writing answer to simple motion

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, does not return to the plenary hall of the Chamber of Deputies, where the simple motion against him is being debated, in protest against the gesture made by George Simion, leader to AUR.

Popescu was asked how he categorized the gesture of Simion, who went to the tribune while talking, grabbed him by the arm and told him that he was a 'thief'.

"It is an unqualified gesture for a parliamentarian, for a deputy. I am also a deputy, I am not in the first term, something like this has never happened before. (...) As a sign of protest, I will not return to the hall, I will give a written statement, the answer to the simple motion, and so will my colleagues in the PNL group. It is not about fear, it is about sounding the alarm that we are in the Romanian Parliament, we are not in the inter-war period, we are not in an area of sad memory, things must return to normal", he said at the Parliament Palace, Agerpres.ro informs.

Monday's plenary sitting of the USR Chamber of Deputies debating the simple USR motion was suspended for several minutes after AUR MP leader George Simion interrupted Energy Minister Virgil Popescu's speech and took him by the arm, having an exchange of remarks with Popescu.