Chamber's Government Question Time focuses on pension indexation, special pensions

Speaking on Monday at the Government Question Time, Save Romania Union deputy Cristian Seidler told Labor Minister Marius Budai that the resources are in place for raising the pension point even to 2,000 RON, but that if he doesn't scrap special pensions once and for all, "injustice will continue and there will be no equity, nor social solidarity for all of Romania's retirees".

Seidler said that over the years, and by means of laws, the National Liberal Party and the Social Democratic Party have created and expanded the category of special pension recipients.

The USR deputy added that by the end of this year, the legislation on the reduction of expenses with special pensions must come into force, as NRRP milestone No. 215.

* * *

"When the ruling coalition was formed, there was a clear commitment in the Governing Program to the necessary reforms for modernizing the public pension system, the public payroll and social assistance system in Romania. Compliance with these commitments is still pending at the Labor Ministry. The rapid modernization of these systems would have represented the most important act of social equity and poverty combat since 1990 to date," Liberal Raluca Turcan said at the Government Question Time.

According to the former Labor Minister, "Romania is the only country in the European Union where full-term contributors are regarded as second-rate citizens".

* * *

"The value of the pensions granted in Romania are the mirror of society. Two thirds of Romanian pensioners collect pensions below 2,000 RON, as statistics show, and one million Romanians must do with less than 1,000 RON. I don't think there is a lawmaker in this hall who would not like to find a visible solution to increase these benefits. (...) I emphasize that throughout their years of service, these pensioners have contributed to the pension system, but the system is not correct. In my opinion, we can rebuild Romania's pension system on solid foundations, starting from the most important principle - that of contribution for all categories. The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will remain consistent and we maintain that the principle of contribution must be respected, and the new pension system must be based thereon," said UDMR deputy Éva-Andrea Csep.

* * *

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) supports the increase of all pensions by a fixed amount, the party's Chairman George Simion said on Monday, adding that special pensions must be axed. According to the AUR leader, the governing parties are mistaken if they imagine that they will win the sympathy of pensioners by "bribing them".

"AUR's position is to increase pensions by a fixed amount. Scrap special pensions, stop the gap between the poor and the rich," said George Simion. AGERPRES