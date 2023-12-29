Changes to law on mandatory insurance: electric scooters, bicycles - must be insured

The Government approved on Friday a draft law regarding the mandatory car insurance, which stipulates, among other things, that electric scooters and bicycles must be insured, and the vehicles temporarily or permanently withdrawn from circulation and whose use is prohibited to be exempted from mandatory insurance.

"I want to mention some aspects that I think will be of public interest: vehicles that, according to national legislation, are not subject to registration or registration will also come under the insurance obligation. I give two relevant examples: electric scooters and electric bicycles will have to insured", stated the Government's spokesperson Mihai Constantin, after the Government's meeting.

The approved draft law amends and supplements Law no. 132/2017 regarding the mandatory auto civil liability insurance for damages caused to third parties through vehicle and tram accidents.

AGERPRES